Daddy Lumba Grateful To Ghanaians

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known in the music industry as Daddy Lumba, has expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians for celebrating him during his 52nd birthday celebration last week.

According to the 'Yentie Obiara' hit maker, he got overwhelmed by how Ghanaians and his fans in Europe and US took to the various social media platforms to wish him well.

He said he never expect to be recognised and celebrated that way. “It’s a great surprise and it means a lot to any musician, this is a great privilege. It is the work of God,” he said.

The highlife musician with over 32 years experience in the music industry and has over 30 albums and uncounted awards to his credit, thanked Ghanaians for the support and contribution towards the growth of his career.

He also thanked radio and television presenters for providing him with the needed platform on their various networks for the growth of his musical career.

Since Daddy Lumba joined the highlife music industry over three decades ago, his songs and stage performance have enjoyed massive reviews across various media platforms in the country and beyond.

In the early 1980s, he released his first album on the highlife scene with his massive hit 'Yeeye Aka Akwantuo Mu' with Nana Acheampong (known together as the Lumba Brothers).

He has been consistent with the release of multiple hit albums since then and has established himself as one of Ghana’s most popular singers of his genre, highlife .

He introduced a future love song master, Ofori Amponsah, through his blockbuster hit album 'Wo Ho Kyere' (1999). Daddy Lumba’s pairing in 1999 with the rising star produced five hits and shot Ofori Amponsah into the limelight.

In 2004, he released 'Ahenfo Kyinye' with Pat Thomas. In 1999, he won three awards, including Best Album of The Year and the Most Popular Song of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

Daddy Lumba has won several Ghana awards and other excellence awards, and continue to appeal to the young and old.

By George Clifford Owusu