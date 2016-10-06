In a heartfelt message on social media, Majid Michel, a respected Ghanaian actor has said most of our leaders are professional manipulators.

In an era where most celebrities have decided to throw their weights behind politicians and political parties, the actor seemed not ready for such moves.

In his Facebook lecture on leadership, he said

“True Leaders are more concerned about discovering a purpose to improve the life of humanity, that's more important than their personal ambition, so they sacrifice themselves to accomplish something for the greater good. We find that rarely these days”.

He added that,

“Most people we call Leaders are simply professional manipulators, and they are actually more concerned about their own promotion than promoting the people. A leader is born when a human discovers something more important than their personal ambition. Leadership is not something you pursue”.

It is uncertain if the multiple awards winning actor ahead of his endorsement for a particular political party's flag-bearer in the upcoming December general elections decided to put up this lectures.

Read full message below

﻿BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | BLAY GH