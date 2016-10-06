Bisa And KNUST Launches Doctor At Your Doorstep Project

Last Sunday-2nd October, 2016- saw a new page in the lives of the students on KNUST, as the Women's Commission, through its hard work and efforts, launched the Doctor at your doorstep project.

The project is structured in a way that makes students on KNUST campus have easy and quick access to health information and health solutions to all their health challenges.

The project was done in collaboration with *BISA* app. The app operates in such a way that makes you have access to doctors to discuss your health problems with and get solutions to them.

On the day, the launch was done at the school's Students' chaplaincy Council (SCC) church gathering, where an estimated number of about 5,000 students were present. The Dean of students, Dr. Kofi Owusu Daaku launched the project in grand style and encouraged all the ladies (including even the guys) to download the app and use. He added that, the program has a legal backing of the university and is legally launched.

Prior to the launch, the women's commission and the directors at BiSA app had met the school authorities and other stakeholders on how they can all join hands together to support the project, of which after the meeting, the school authorities endorsed it.

Among the dignitaries so were present at the launch were The Dean of Students- Dr. Kofi Owusu Daaku, the vice Dean-Mr. William Garibah, the school's chaplain- Very Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the SRC President-Mr. Samuel Amoako Kusi, and Dr. Agyemang Duah of Bisa app.

In a conversation with Ms. Rosemond Obeng, the SRC Women's Commissioner, she hopes to be able to help the ladies on KNUST campus deal with their health challenges in the comfort of their own rooms-at their doorstep. She hopes that the next administration of women's commission will continue the legacy.

Bisa is an award winning mobile phone application that connects the public to doctors. Kindly open this link to download Bisa on your iphones http://apple.co/1QCyANd on android phones here http://bit.ly/1CN0QnQ Visit www.bisaapp.com for further information.