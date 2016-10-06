Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Hiplife News | 6 October 2016 09:53 CET

Social Media Strike on Trigmatic to Stay Focus On Pure Hip Hop

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ | BLAY GH

Ghanaian hiphop artiste, Trigmatic has just been advised by an ardent fan to stay focus on doing pure hip-hop music.

Keeping a close eye on the musician, the concerned fan revealed that Trimatic is gradually sounding like a hip-life or highlife artiste rather than hip-hop.

Trigmatic as many Ghanaians can attest is a purely a hip-hop artiste but his recent diversion is a worry to some of his fans and followers.

The concern fan who is as well worried over the musician's inability to produce hit songs in a very long time took to Twitter and prayed for him and cautioned him to be very careful.

Trigmatic is currently a DJ and Presenter at an Accra- based radio station in Ghana.

Check exactly what his fan said


BY KONKONSAGH.BIZ | BLAY GH

Hiplife News

shes a good character and is extremely beautiful.
By: ini edo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img