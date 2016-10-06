Social Media Strike on Trigmatic to Stay Focus On Pure Hip Hop
Ghanaian hiphop artiste, Trigmatic has just been advised by an ardent fan to stay focus on doing pure hip-hop music.
Keeping a close eye on the musician, the concerned fan revealed that Trimatic is gradually sounding like a hip-life or highlife artiste rather than hip-hop.
Trigmatic as many Ghanaians can attest is a purely a hip-hop artiste but his recent diversion is a worry to some of his fans and followers.
The concern fan who is as well worried over the musician's inability to produce hit songs in a very long time took to Twitter and prayed for him and cautioned him to be very careful.
Trigmatic is currently a DJ and Presenter at an Accra- based radio station in Ghana.
Check exactly what his fan said
Dear concerned fan, am a painter creating a piece of art dt is hard to tell. When it's done, it will b high priced pic.twitter.com/TOvIroGckD— trigmaticofficial (@trigmaticrocks) October 5, 2016
BY KONKONSAGH.BIZ | BLAY GH