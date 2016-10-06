A leading fashion brand in South Africa, FAFA Creations has expressed interested in launching its brand in Ghana as part of efforts to extend its business to key markets on the continent.

The brand that produces quality African clothing and jewelry says it is considering taking advantage of the growing fashion industry in Ghana to introduce its variety African fashion products to the Ghanaian market.

FAFA Creations is participating in the 2016 Accra Fashion week which starts on Thursday [October 6] to Sunday at the Trade Fair center.

Founder and CEO of FAFA Creations, Tanya Kagnaguine said “the team came all the way from South Africa to participate in the event because of our interest to launch the brand in Ghana.”

She said her collections which symbolizes the beauty of the African continent and its people is aimed at providing abundant African clothing and accessories that meets the needs of fashion loving men and women.

She also said, the brand which is located at north rand in the commercial district of Sandton, South Africa, aims to become a central hub of apparel shopping activities for local African populations and others who enjoy wearing African apparels.

FAFA creations will host a fashion show on Sunday [October 9] as part of the Accra Fashion Week celebration.

The Accra Fashion Week will gather local and international celebrities and fashion brands to showcase the latest trends and introduce fashion from all over the world including USA, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, South Africa, UK and the Netherlands.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana