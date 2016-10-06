Epixode Headlines Harare Sumsplash16 Alongside Jamaica's Biggest Dancehall Acts

Energetic dancehall artiste, Epixode will be headlining this years Sumsplash 2016, which is expected to take place at Glamis Arena Exhibition Grounds.

The 'Avatar' hitmaker will be sharing stage on November 11 with some of Jamaica's chart topping acts including Dancehall and Reggae artiste Bush Man, Mr.Melody and Etana among others happening in Zimbabwe at the Harare Reggae Sumsplash 2016.

Known for his explosive stage performances, Epixode is poised to once again showcase why he is the next big thing to emerge out of Ghana.

This will be the first time not alone a Ghanaian artiste but also an African artiste has ever performed at the Harare Reggae Sumsplash which is known for its international patronage.

Already been tipped as one of the most exciting dancehall acts, Epixode is expected to take Gh dancehall to the next level and this show is another step towards achieving such a feat.

The prolific young dancehall act will be performing some of his hit songs like 'Sinners Prayer', 'Badmind Go Dead', Why', 'Avatar', 'No War' Turn Up', & his latest sensation 'Body Body' ft Mr Eazi.