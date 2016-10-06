Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 6 October 2016 00:36 CET

A Plus, others join Nana Addo’s Kalypo Challenge on Social Media

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Kwame A Plus and a host of Ghanaians have just joined the Kalypo Challenge after a photo of Nana Akufo Addo went viral sipping his Kalypo.

A photo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo earlier today was seen on social media sipping the juicy drink Kalypo.

Being a celebrity endorser of the party, hiplife artiste A Plus and other sympathizers quickly joined the trail with photos of themselves sipping the fruit drink.

See photos below

BY KONKONSAGH.BIZ | BLAY GH

