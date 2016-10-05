Nigerian novelist, writer and feminist icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has emerged as one of the stars of this year's Paris Fashion Week.

This phenomenon began after reports that she was the inspiration for Maria Grazia Chiuri's Spring 2017 collection surfaced.

Chiuri is Dior's first ever female creative director. And she brought feminism on the runway on Friday.

Feminism was referenced in bold letters on a T-shirt that a model wore on Chiuri's runway. The inscription on the T-shirt was “We should all be feminists.”

There were also some excerpts from a speech that was delivered by Chimamanda that echoed through the show's musical soundtrack.

The Nigerian literary icon's words said,



“We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls: You can have ambition but not too much. You should aim to be successful but not too successful, otherwise you will threaten the man.”

The collection was presented in a temporary pavilion in the courtyard of the Rodin Museum.

Though there were many different garments that were worn by the models, the one with that great message is the one that obviously stood out.

In her show notes, Chiuri said, “I strive to be attentive and open to the world and to create fashion that resembles the women of today.”

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana