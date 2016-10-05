Comedian Basketmouth loses mother

Popular Nigerian Comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth has lost his mother.

He took to social media on Tuesday to announce the sudden demise of his mother with a picture of her and wrote:

"Last night my angel left me, my first love stopped breathing and it's the deepest pain I've ever felt. I love you for every sacrifice you made to make me the man I am today, I've loved you through the tough times. I've loved you through happier days and all I can say at this point is that I will love you forever. I will miss you mummy," the comedian said.

His fans thronged his page on Instagram to mourn with him after the post. @ ehidubudubu wrote "Sorry about your loss. May her soul rest in peace, and may God comfort you and grant you the fortitude to bear this painful loss."

Another fan @ joy_donchuks_ also wrote "Hard luck @basketmouth May she Rest In Peace" @ ice285ray added "Only God can heal your pain... I've got clothe of tears in my eyes reading your lines...Accept my condolence bro...May Soul rest in perfect peace..."

Hours after, the Award-winning Comedian posted another photo of his mother and captioned it " God knows best."

He, however, posted a photo of himself on Wednesday with this caption: " The worst thing that could have happened to me has happened. You know, before Alice got into wonderland, she had to fall. I've taken a great fall, but the amazing thing about falling is there's nowhere to go but up. I have gained a deeper understanding of life and time. I'll become greater in Gods name. And I have faith that everything will work out for the best... for now I'll just breathe and believe in God."

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA