General News | 5 October 2016 17:28 CET

Shatta Wale Is Bigger Than Stonebwoy - Lennon Kweku Guy Guy

By Doreen Agyemang

Godfred Lennon Agyemang popularly known is Showbiz as Lennon Kweku Guy Guy , without doubt can be categorized under one of Ghana’s fastest rising Television and Radio Personality of our time who's also the CEO of Scary Hauz Entertainment has Chosen Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy.

According to Lennon, Stonebwoy used to come to Shatta wale when he (Stonebwoy) started Dancehall.

Lennon cited an interview on TV where he was asked to name the best Dancehall artiste in Ghana, he said "I would choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy any day even though Stonebwoy is in his peak.

Lennon Said he likes Stonebwoy's humbleness and that Stonebwoy should continue with his Good Works and stop Comparing himself to Shatta Wale.

Lennon disclosed that Shata Wale is the People's Choice, a Champion and cannot be compared.

The time not to become a father is eighteen years before a war.
By: roylexi.com
