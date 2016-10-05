Lord Barnes popularly known in the entertainment circle as Dj lord has revealed that it was difficult at first trying to convince his father when he started his Dj career. He made this interesting revelation on the mid-morning coffee show on radio GIJ 97.7MHz when he was chit chatting with Uncle Dj Rob.

“It wasn’t easy you know. When you have something in mind you want to do. Your parents will be like this thing do you think it will help and all that. Let me say for some years back, my dad will be like you have to keep on learning and stop all this things”. He said

He added his dad came to terms with the profession he had picked for himself when he realized, his son was catering for himself with the minor shows he was playing.

Speaking on other matters, the official DJ of the live breakfast club on live 91.9fm said he is seriously working with KOJO CUE and FELI NUNA on a track which he described as already being a hit.

Answering a question about where he sees himself in the next five years, The “GO-HARD DJ” said he was hopeful he will start playing on international platforms.

He expressed his gratitude to team DJ lord and dcleakers.com and pentigh.com for their continuous support.