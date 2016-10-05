Police Band Rocks Accra With Peace Concert

The Ghana Police Band will on October 12, 2016 host a massive election concert towards a peaceful general election come December 7, this year at the National Theatre in Accra.

The concert is being organised by the band, in collaboration with its counterparts from Germany.

Performing at the event will be bandsmen from the other security services, including the Army Band, Fire Service Band, Ghana Immigration Band and the Prisons Band.

Director in-charge of the Ghana Police Band, Superintendent Dr Frank Hukporti, at their rehearsal session, said the concert will be in two parts, and it will be held at the National Theatre in Accra and Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

He hinted that musicians from the Federal Republic of Germany, led by Stephan Flore, leader and prominent conductor known to be an expert in the playing of horns, will perform alongside the Police Band.

“The Germans will also perform African songs as part our message of peace to the ordinary Ghanaian during the elections and the gate will be free.”

He added that invitation has also been extended to the various universities music departments to also perform that day.

According to him, on October 14, 2016, a similar event will be held in Koforidua.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr John Kudalor, is expected to address the gathering during the concert.

In the Eastern Region, the regional commander will deliver the IGP's peace message during the October 14 concert.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

