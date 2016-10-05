Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 5 October 2016 11:41 CET

Miss Earth Ghana On The Move

By Daily Guide

Miss Earth Ghana 2016 winner, Deborah Eyram Dodor, has over the past few months lived up to her title by organising sensitisation tours on the environment in various senior high schools, primary schools and communities.

These include Ola Girls' Senior High School and Ho Bankoe EP Basic School, where she led discussions on water/energy conservation, sanitation, reforestation, sanitation, pollution and its impact on the country and its citizens.

Currently an Accounting major student at the All Nations University College, Deborah equally introduced the students and pupils to the 5Rs – rethink, reduce, reuse, respect and recycle – while urging them to ensure those words always serve as a guide in all their endeavours.

She equally organised a group of market women for a clean-up exercise at the Abura Market (Cape Coast) during the 2016 edition of Ogua Fetu Afahye and a talk on sea pollution with fishermen at the Cape Coast Castle.

Deborah who will be representing Ghana at the Miss World Earth competition in Manila, Philippine, this month intends to organise an intensive educational drive on the effects of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey in Ghana.

A former student of Ola Girls' Senior High School, the beauty queen intends to continue with a trash bin campaign which was initiated by the 2015 Miss Earth Ghana winner, Sylvia Commodore.

It will be recalled that Deborah won the Miss Earth Ghana 2016 competition which was organised in August by First Royale Events at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

Ti koro nko agyina
By: Enock Kwarteng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img