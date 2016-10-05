Stars Support Rosie The Glam Factory

Celebrated actresses, Yvonne Nelson and Joselyn Dumas, were among entertainment personalities who came out to grace the opening of Rosie The Glam Factory, a new unisex grooming centre in Accra.

The ultra-modern beauty salon is located a few minutes away from PH Hotel after America House at East Legon. It is offering hair barbering services and all types of female hair care as well as intensive manicure and pedicure.

It will also offer massage services in addition, and frequent customers will be given juicy discounts and other freebies.

The Saturday night opening attracted others like Bismark The Joke, Kweku Elliot, Fred Nuamah and Jose Tolbert who brought some excitement to patrons of the ceremony.

Also among them were 'Heels & Sneakers' cast, Ian Wordi, Belinda Dzattah, Mahalia Bamford, Lerny Lomotey, Regina VanHelvert and Raymond Kyerematen.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rosie The Glam Factory, Augusta Paries, “Rosie The Glam Factory is opened to serve all.”

She and her team are ready to enliven the standards in Ghana's beauty industry.

Some of the guests had free services during the opening. Aside comedy performances by Bismark The Joke at the ceremony, there was a cake cutting activity to climax the opening night.

