5 October 2016

'Boyz Abrɛ' TV Series On UTV

By Daily Guide
United Television (UTV) will soon roll out a-30 minute new hilarious television comedy series titled Boys Abrɛ on its network.

According to the producers at UTV, the station's viewers should expect nothing but a well packaged television comedy series full of drama and suspense.

The rib-cracking and exciting Boys Abrɛ comedy series features a number of popular Ghana actors, including Kumawood star Salinco, Oboi Frank Nero, Cartoon, among others.

