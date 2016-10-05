Controversial popular radio and television relationship Counsellor, Rev. Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has hit hard at husbands who thank Jesus after eating their wife’s food.

Speaking on ‘Ekwan So Dwoodwo’, hosted by Abeiku Santa on Okay FM, he said “any man on earth who will finish eating the wife’s food and will say ‘thank you Jesus’ is a very stupid man”.

“The emotional fixer” as he calls himself explained that, a man must first show appreciation to his wife after being served by his wife but not Jesus.

To buttress his comment more, he added that it’s the woman who went through all the hustle to prepare the food for the man so “why should men say thank you Jesus” but not “thank you my wife”.

“Your wife has served you food,…Have you seen Jesus going to the market before. Thank you Jesus for what”, he quizzed.

However, Mrs Akosua Kyeiwaa Arhin on the show disagreed and explained that it’s fair for a man to first give thanks to Jesus before his wife.

“It is Jesus who gave his wife the strength to cook that food her husband”, she continued by quoting the bible to support her comment. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, Phillipians 4:13”.

Mr Lutterodt has come under intense criticism for most of his comments on relationships.