Bishop Hampel To Storm Virginia

LONDON-BASED GHANAIAN and world renowned Minister of God, Bishop Dr. Prince Hampel is storming the Alexandria City of Virginia in the United States with a message and anointed ministration yet to be witnessed in the city . His unique ministry has endeared him to the Christian Community as a much sought after preacher and role model.

The General Overseer and Founders of the Liberty Global Network of Churches worldwide is coming to Virginia at the Invitation of Rev. Kwame Nti of Favor house Chapel in Alexandria.

Bishop Hampel, 70, who has 52 years experience up his sleeves in the preaching ministry has traveled extensively speaking at crusades, national and international conferences in about 62 countries.

With a ministry characterized by an unusual manifestation of the power of the Holy Spirit followed by remarkable miracles, signs and wonders no one would want to be left out and would take a seat at the revival in Virginia from Thursday October 13 through the 16th .

The blind have regained their sight, cripples have walked and thousands have accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior in his crusades.

As a renowned teacher Bishop Hampel organizes non-denominational leadership seminars for ministers and church workers around the globe and thousands of leaders have been impacted by his ministry enabling them to serve in their various ministries effectively around the globe.

Join the Wisdom for Winning Explosion Revival to unlock the 21 secrets why you must be a wisdom winner in life from Thursday October 13 at 6 pm each night at the South County Center on Richmond Highway Suite 221 Alexandria VA 22306 and On Sunday at 9 am at the Favor House Chapel located at 8800c Pear Tree Village Court, Alexandria VA 22309