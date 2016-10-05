Sonnie Badu Releases 5th Album

After four years of teasing the gospel music lovers with his singles, International Gospel Act, Minister Sonnie Badu has released his fifth album titled Soundz of Africa.

The new album which was recorded live in Maryland was produced by some of America’s great brains in the Music Industry like Grammy Video Director George Belias, Award Winning Sound Engineers Danny Duncan and Armando Fullwood and Divine Studio for the amazing cover.

The new album which was released on October 1st on all digital platforms has tracks like Jesus Kasa with American gospel singer Darwin Hobbs, a rendition of Baba with Jonathan Nelson, Hark the voice, Abide with me, a reggae medley titled Rejoice, Imani and Still you reign with Annie Badu.

In an interview with Sonnie who expressed excitement about the album he noted that the album which was recorded nearly two years ago was costly to him in many ways; financially, emotionally and mentally. He added that his decision to put a lot into this album is to the fact that he believes God deserves his best and nothing less.

“My generation must not forget this: I am only here to give God the best and for this my generation will not forget me”, he reiterated.

When asked which of the tracks on the album his favourite is, Sonnie Badu noted that he poured his heart out on the hymns on the album and although it is difficult to choose a favourite track, he will opt for Rejoice, a reggae tune about Faith. He explained that “Rejoice” speaks what people go through in silent and how God shows up when they least expect.

Prior to the release of the Soundz of Africa album, Sonnie had released Imani, a song dedicated to his daughter and Still You Reign with Annie Badu.

The new album can be purchased on all digital platforms like ITunes, Google play, Amazon, CD Baby and Sound Cloud. Videos of some of the tracks have been uploaded on the official YouTube account of Sonnie Badu.

Meanwhile, big industry players in America have commended Minister Sonnie Badu on his new album, adding that Africa is proud of him too.