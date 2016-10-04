Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 4 October 2016

Elmina's slum cinema where karate meets comedy

By MyJoyOnline

In a slum of Teterkessim at the heart of Elmina in the Central Region, is a movie centre.

This flimsy wooden structure with rusty roofs covered with rags serves as the cinema or as the locals call it ‘video center’.

In there is a small television set is mounted on a table surrounded by piles of pirated movie disks and a group of ethusiastic movie watchers.

Joy News’ Felix Akoyam met one of the residents who goes there to watch Hollywood movies with the aim of learning the skills of the blockbuster movie star Jean Claude Van Damme.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Felix Akoyam |Joy News

your perception determines your approach
By: saint alberto(saint_
