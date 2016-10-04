Stonebwoy And Shatta Wale Win Big At IRAWMA 2016

Ghana's dancehall acts Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were winners at the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) 2016.

The dancehall king, Shatta Wale, won the Best African Act award, while Ghana's Sapashini, Stonebwoy, won the 'Most Promising Act' award.

Stonebwoy won the award over Skip Marley, Franko and Major MyJah. Shatta Wale also beat Flavour, Wizkid, Koffi Olomide and Maitre Gims to win the award.

The two took to their Facebook pages to thank their fans for the support.

This year's edition of the IRAWMA was the 35th. It was held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Fort Lauderdale/Coral Springs, Florida on October 2, 2016.

The event was established with the aim to acknowledge and honor the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists, including songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.

-citifmonline