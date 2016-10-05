New Music: Lekwise Ft Baddy Oosha & Reminisce - Fidi gba mic

Oosha Empire, A record label chairmaned by Dubai Entertainment Guru, Akeem O Badmus a.k.a Baddy Oosha's first official artiste, Lekwise whose real name is Olalekan Adebesin is here with a new single.

Lekwise's first official single titled Fidi gba mic, the music features The CEO himself Baddy Oosha as well as Ibile superstar Rapper Reminisce.

Take a listen,

Download on iTunes and share your views

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1158070912?ls=1&app=itunes

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/x3vuz83r1n/Reminisce-X-Baddy-Oosha-X-Lekwise-Fidi-Gba-Mic.mp3