New Music: Lekwise Ft Baddy Oosha & Reminisce - Fidi gba mic

Oosha Empire, A record label chairmaned by Dubai Entertainment Guru, Akeem O Badmus a.k.a Baddy Oosha's first official artiste, Lekwise whose real name is Olalekan Adebesin is here with a new single.

Lekwise's first official single titled Fidi gba mic, the music features The CEO himself Baddy Oosha as well as Ibile superstar Rapper Reminisce.

http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1158070912?ls=1&app=itunes

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/x3vuz83r1n/Reminisce-X-Baddy-Oosha-X-Lekwise-Fidi-Gba-Mic.mp3

if a man becomes a chicken he cleans his mouth on the flour after eating,how nice to an ewe cheif.
By: mpianim germany
