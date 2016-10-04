How Social Meida React To Stonebwoy For Wining ‘most Promising Artiste’ At Irawma

Fans and followers of Ghanaian Dancehall maestro Stonebwoy, went gay yesterday after their idol announced his big win at the just ended IRAWMA 2016.

The fans were so excited that they set social media blazing and flooded the artiste's timeline with congratulatory messages.

Even though there were some anti- messages from the fans of Stonebowy's number one competitor, Shatta Wale, the jubilations did not stop.

Early yesterday, Stonebwoy announced to his fans that he has won the 'Best Promising Artiste' at the IRAWMA 2016.

This year's edition which marked the 35th time of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) was held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Fort Lauderdale / Coral Springs, Florida on October 2, 2016.

