Ghana Music Awards UK Hots Up

The first 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK, put together by Alordia Promotion & West Coast UK Entertainment team, are just days away, and many of the biggest names in the music industry — including Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Reggie N Bollie and more — are slated to be in attendance.

Dozens of artistes from a wide variety of genres, including Afrobeats, gospel, highlife, hiplife, hiphop, reggae and dancehall, are nominated for awards. Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and E.L are currently leading the polls, with several nominations each, but who will be taking home highly coveted statuettes on November 5 is anyone's guess.

The night's biggest award — 'Artiste of the Year' — will be a race between Shatta Wale, Nero X, SP Kofi Sarpong, Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie.

Other artistes nominated include Fuse ODG, Kwamz & Flava, Diana Hamilton, Diamond Platnumz, Reggie N Bollie, Keche, Mista Flava,Wizkid, Omar Sterling and more.

The show will feature 26 categories that will be awarded.

The event, dubbed 'Recognising The Achievements Of Our Musicians', will feature Ghanaian culture and live entertainment.

Throwing more light on GMA UK 2016, Nii Atakora Mensah, a member of the selection committee & board member and a representative in Ghana, commented that “Alordia Promotion & West Coast Entertainment is thrilled to pay tribute to the dynamism, creativity and passion of all the GMA UK nominees. Applauding their music and achievement in Ghana, UK and the whole world. The first Ghana Music Awards UK will seek to recognise the contribution of icons on the Ghanaian music scene, and new and emerging talents of the future.”

The event will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016, starting 8:00pm. The venue for the show is Gaumont Palace, formerly known as Dominion Centre, 9 The Broadway Wood Green London N22 6DS.

Below is a full list of artistes nominated for awards at the first 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK:

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Patoranking

Fally Ipupa

Davido

AKA

Wizkid

Diamond Platnumz

Olamide

Tekno



BEST CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Bibi

DJ Fiifi

DJ Invisible

DJ Sawa

DJ Billy

DJ Chris Vibez



GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Hour by Hour – SP Kofi Sarpong ft Joyce Blessing

M’asem (Yoboyo) – Kofi Gyan

Wowo Nkwa Wo Wo Adeɛ – Mary Owusu

Hyebre Sesafo – Obaapa Christy

Wafom Kwan – Patience Nyarko

Aporsor – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Obaapa Christy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Joe Mettle

SP Kofi Sarpong

Patience Nyarko

Preachers

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Nero X

Kofi Kinaata

Wisa

Atom

Mr Eazi

Nii Funny

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Mobeatz – Skolom

Bisa Kdei – Brother Brother

Kaywa – Mansa

Beatz Dakay – Mightylele

Dr Ray – Yewo Krom

Kin Dee – Susuka

The Maker – Chop Kiss

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

MzVee – Hold Me Now

Joey B – U And Me

Obrafour – Nkontompo

YaaYaa – Dumb Drum

Edem – Girlfriend

Teephlow ft Sarkodie – The Warning

Mr Eazi ft Sarkodie – Anointing

Becca ft Bisa Kdei – Hwe

VVIP ft Samini – Dogo Yaro

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

VVIP

R2Bees

Keche

4×4

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

E.L

Guru

Yaa Pono

M.anifest

Pappy Kojo

Flowking Stone

Obrafour

Edem

Sarkodie

Omar Sterling

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Atom – Yewo krom

E.L – Koko

Wisa – Ekikimi ft Luther

VVIP – Skolom ft Sena Dagadu

Guru – Pooley Swag

Mr Eazi – Hollup

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Bisa Kdei – Mansa

R2Bees – Makoma

Bisa Kdei – Brother Brother

Kofi Kinaata – Susuka

Ofori Amponsah – Alewa ft Sarkodie

Kwabena Kwabena – Tua Mu Daa

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Bisa Kdei

Afriyie

Ofori Amponsah

Nero X

Kwabena Kwabena

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR.

Mansa – Bisa Kdei

Brother Brother – Bisa Kdei

Go Higher – Stonebwoy

Ekikimi – Wisa ft Luther

Baby (Chop Kiss) – Shatta Wale

Yewo Krom – Atom ft Jhunea

Susuka – Kofi Kinaata

Kakai – Shatta Wale

REGGAE / DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Go Higher – Stonebwoy

Enemies – Jupitar ft Sarkodie

Mightylele – Stonebwoy

Kakai – Shatta wale

Hold it – Shatta Wale

Pumpum – Rudebwoy Ranking ft Episode

REGGAE / DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

Jupitar

Samini

Episode

Mzvee

Shatta wale

AFROBEATS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Mr Eazi

D-Cryme

Pappy Kojo

Kofi Kinaata

R2Bees

Wisa

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Mr Eazi ft Efya – Skin Tight

VVIP ft Sena Dagadu – Skolom

Sarkodie ft Akwaboah – Mewu

Pappy Kojo ft Sarkodie – Aye Late

Wisa ft Luther – Ekikimi

D-Cryme ft Sarkodie – Koko Sakora

Mr Eazi ft Eugy – Dance For Me

Jupitar ft Sarkodie – Enemies

Becca ft Bisa Kdei – Hwe

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Mary – Sarkodie

Elom – E.L

Breakthrough – Bisa Kdei

I Believe – SP Kofi Sarpong

After The Storm – Shatta Wale

Necessary Evil – Stonebwoy

Breaking News – Samini

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

Nero X

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Bisa Kdei

SP Kofi Sarpong

E.L

Mr Eazi

BEST UK BASED GROUP

Kwamz & Flava

Vibez Squad

NSG

Kraze

CXCV

IRAY MVNT

BEST UK-BASED AFROBEATS ARTISTE

Jaij Hollands

Mista Silva

K Weezy

Scob Original

Charsey

Kwamz & Flava

BEST UK-BASED AFRO-POP ARTISTE

Zafi B

Eugy

Areatha Anderson

Tinchy Stryder

Prince Rapid

Fuse ODG

Stormzy

NSG

BEST UK GOSPEL SONG

Amazing God – Sonnie Badu

We Love You – Louisa Annan

Yebe Duru – Nhyira Hemaa

Jesus the Reason for the Season – Kwame Amponsah

Bisa Awurade – Betty Acheampong

Work In Progress – Diana Antwi Hamilto

BEST UK-BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE

Sonnie Badu

Mama Fausty

Ohemaa Jackie

Antwi Diana Hamilton

Louisa Annan

Nhyira Hemaa

Osei Kofi

Kwame Amponsah

Betty Acheampong

Ohene Darko

BEST UK-BASED MUSIC VIDEO

Tina – Fuse ODG ft Angel

New Girl – Reggie N Bollie

Pinga – Jaij Hollands ft NSG

B.A.D (Best Achieving Don) – Mr Silva

Watch Nobody – Atumpan ft Paigey Cakey

UK-BASED GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE

Fuse ODG

Tinchy Stryder

Sonnie Badu

Reggie N Bollie

Lethal Bizzle

Stormzy