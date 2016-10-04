Ghana Music Awards UK Hots Up
The first 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK, put together by Alordia Promotion & West Coast UK Entertainment team, are just days away, and many of the biggest names in the music industry — including Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Reggie N Bollie and more — are slated to be in attendance.
Dozens of artistes from a wide variety of genres, including Afrobeats, gospel, highlife, hiplife, hiphop, reggae and dancehall, are nominated for awards. Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and E.L are currently leading the polls, with several nominations each, but who will be taking home highly coveted statuettes on November 5 is anyone's guess.
The night's biggest award — 'Artiste of the Year' — will be a race between Shatta Wale, Nero X, SP Kofi Sarpong, Mr Eazi, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie.
Other artistes nominated include Fuse ODG, Kwamz & Flava, Diana Hamilton, Diamond Platnumz, Reggie N Bollie, Keche, Mista Flava,Wizkid, Omar Sterling and more.
The show will feature 26 categories that will be awarded.
The event, dubbed 'Recognising The Achievements Of Our Musicians', will feature Ghanaian culture and live entertainment.
Throwing more light on GMA UK 2016, Nii Atakora Mensah, a member of the selection committee & board member and a representative in Ghana, commented that “Alordia Promotion & West Coast Entertainment is thrilled to pay tribute to the dynamism, creativity and passion of all the GMA UK nominees. Applauding their music and achievement in Ghana, UK and the whole world. The first Ghana Music Awards UK will seek to recognise the contribution of icons on the Ghanaian music scene, and new and emerging talents of the future.”
The event will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2016, starting 8:00pm. The venue for the show is Gaumont Palace, formerly known as Dominion Centre, 9 The Broadway Wood Green London N22 6DS.
Below is a full list of artistes nominated for awards at the first 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK:
- AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Patoranking
Fally Ipupa
Davido
AKA
Wizkid
Diamond Platnumz
Olamide
Tekno
- BEST CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Bibi
DJ Fiifi
DJ Invisible
DJ Sawa
DJ Billy
DJ Chris Vibez
- GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Hour by Hour – SP Kofi Sarpong ft Joyce Blessing
M’asem (Yoboyo) – Kofi Gyan
Wowo Nkwa Wo Wo Adeɛ – Mary Owusu
Hyebre Sesafo – Obaapa Christy
Wafom Kwan – Patience Nyarko
Aporsor – Nicholas Omane Acheampong
- GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Obaapa Christy
Nicholas Omane Acheampong
Joe Mettle
SP Kofi Sarpong
Patience Nyarko
Preachers
- NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Nero X
Kofi Kinaata
Wisa
Atom
Mr Eazi
Nii Funny
- MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Mobeatz – Skolom
Bisa Kdei – Brother Brother
Kaywa – Mansa
Beatz Dakay – Mightylele
Dr Ray – Yewo Krom
Kin Dee – Susuka
The Maker – Chop Kiss
- BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
MzVee – Hold Me Now
Joey B – U And Me
Obrafour – Nkontompo
YaaYaa – Dumb Drum
Edem – Girlfriend
Teephlow ft Sarkodie – The Warning
Mr Eazi ft Sarkodie – Anointing
Becca ft Bisa Kdei – Hwe
VVIP ft Samini – Dogo Yaro
- BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
VVIP
R2Bees
Keche
4×4
- BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
E.L
Guru
Yaa Pono
M.anifest
Pappy Kojo
Flowking Stone
Obrafour
Edem
Sarkodie
Omar Sterling
- HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Atom – Yewo krom
E.L – Koko
Wisa – Ekikimi ft Luther
VVIP – Skolom ft Sena Dagadu
Guru – Pooley Swag
Mr Eazi – Hollup
- HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Bisa Kdei – Mansa
R2Bees – Makoma
Bisa Kdei – Brother Brother
Kofi Kinaata – Susuka
Ofori Amponsah – Alewa ft Sarkodie
Kwabena Kwabena – Tua Mu Daa
- HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Bisa Kdei
Afriyie
Ofori Amponsah
Nero X
Kwabena Kwabena
- MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR.
Mansa – Bisa Kdei
Brother Brother – Bisa Kdei
Go Higher – Stonebwoy
Ekikimi – Wisa ft Luther
Baby (Chop Kiss) – Shatta Wale
Yewo Krom – Atom ft Jhunea
Susuka – Kofi Kinaata
Kakai – Shatta Wale
- REGGAE / DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Go Higher – Stonebwoy
Enemies – Jupitar ft Sarkodie
Mightylele – Stonebwoy
Kakai – Shatta wale
Hold it – Shatta Wale
Pumpum – Rudebwoy Ranking ft Episode
- REGGAE / DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
Jupitar
Samini
Episode
Mzvee
Shatta wale
- AFROBEATS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Mr Eazi
D-Cryme
Pappy Kojo
Kofi Kinaata
R2Bees
Wisa
- BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Mr Eazi ft Efya – Skin Tight
VVIP ft Sena Dagadu – Skolom
Sarkodie ft Akwaboah – Mewu
Pappy Kojo ft Sarkodie – Aye Late
Wisa ft Luther – Ekikimi
D-Cryme ft Sarkodie – Koko Sakora
Mr Eazi ft Eugy – Dance For Me
Jupitar ft Sarkodie – Enemies
Becca ft Bisa Kdei – Hwe
- ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Mary – Sarkodie
Elom – E.L
Breakthrough – Bisa Kdei
I Believe – SP Kofi Sarpong
After The Storm – Shatta Wale
Necessary Evil – Stonebwoy
Breaking News – Samini
- ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Shatta Wale
Nero X
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Bisa Kdei
SP Kofi Sarpong
E.L
Mr Eazi
- BEST UK BASED GROUP
Kwamz & Flava
Vibez Squad
NSG
Kraze
CXCV
IRAY MVNT
- BEST UK-BASED AFROBEATS ARTISTE
Jaij Hollands
Mista Silva
K Weezy
Scob Original
Charsey
Kwamz & Flava
- BEST UK-BASED AFRO-POP ARTISTE
Zafi B
Eugy
Areatha Anderson
Tinchy Stryder
Prince Rapid
Fuse ODG
Stormzy
NSG
- BEST UK GOSPEL SONG
Amazing God – Sonnie Badu
We Love You – Louisa Annan
Yebe Duru – Nhyira Hemaa
Jesus the Reason for the Season – Kwame Amponsah
Bisa Awurade – Betty Acheampong
Work In Progress – Diana Antwi Hamilto
- BEST UK-BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE
Sonnie Badu
Mama Fausty
Ohemaa Jackie
Antwi Diana Hamilton
Louisa Annan
Nhyira Hemaa
Osei Kofi
Kwame Amponsah
Betty Acheampong
Ohene Darko
- BEST UK-BASED MUSIC VIDEO
Tina – Fuse ODG ft Angel
New Girl – Reggie N Bollie
Pinga – Jaij Hollands ft NSG
B.A.D (Best Achieving Don) – Mr Silva
Watch Nobody – Atumpan ft Paigey Cakey
- UK-BASED GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE
Fuse ODG
Tinchy Stryder
Sonnie Badu
Reggie N Bollie
Lethal Bizzle
Stormzy