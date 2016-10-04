Sika Osei And Uti Nwachukwu To Host African Fashion And Design Week 2016

Media personalities, Sika Osei and Uti Nwachukwu have been unveiled as the official hosts for African Fashion and Design Week (AFDW) 2016 themed “Be Inspired”.

African Fashion and Design Week (AFDW) is an annual fashion event that showcases the best of designers and talents across Africa.

This weekend, top and emerging designers including fashion enthusiasts, buyers, stylists, editors and everyone in the fashion industry will converge at the prestigious Oriental Hotel to experience the season’s current and future fashion trends on the runway show.

Designers billed to show at AFDW 2016 include Zizi Cardow (Nigeria), Sunny Rose (Nigeria/Thailand), Modela (Nigeria), Chocolate (Ghana), Grace Wallace (Togo), Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (Nigeria), Afriken (Ghana), Raaah (Zimbabwe/UK), Phuzion (Gambia), Gavin Rajah (South Africa) and many more.

Date: Friday, 7thof October to Sunday, 9th October 2016.

Venue: Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki - Epe Express Way, Lagos

AFDW 2016 is proudly sponsored by Heritage Bank, Beauty Box, Complete Fashion, Guardian Life, Guardian Fashion, Fashion Africa TV, Fashion One andPulse Ng.

