Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 4 October 2016 14:23 CET

WomanRising Marks 1 Year Anniversary with the Release of Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders In Ghana

By Prince Akpah

WomanRising, Ghana’s leading network of Women Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders and a flagship project of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) has released another comprehensive & inspiring list of the Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders in Ghana following their earlier list of the 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana to mark a year anniversary of their launch.

The list, which is NOT a ranking; features 50 leading corporate women from various business sectors including but not limited to Banking, Investments, Media, Telecommunications, Insurance, Local and International NGOs. It is aimed at recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the development of the Ghanaian economy and inspiring the next generation of globally minded women business leaders.

In his statement, Ekow Mensah, the CEO of TANOE, expressed his excitement at the release of the list which he believes will serve as a catalyst for the rapid development of more women leaders in Corporate Ghana. With the tough competition women generally face in their quest to climb the corporate ladder and in their mission to transform businesses; it is refreshing and inspiring to know that these top 50 women against all odds have risen to the pinnacle of their careers serving as role models for other women; he added.

Below are the Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders in Ghana arranged alphabetically

  1. Abiola Bawuah || MD, United Bank for Africa (UBA)
  2. Adjoa Kusiwaa Boateng || Country Manager, MicroEnsure Ghana
  3. Afia S. Zakiya || Country Representative, WaterAid Ghana
  4. Afua Boahemaa Owusu || Executive Dir, Star Microinsurance
  5. Akosua Duffuor || Executive Dir, uniCredit
  6. Amma Lartey || Country Director, Reach for Change-Ghana
  7. Angela kyerematen-Jimoh || Country Manager, IBM Ghana
  8. Angela Osei-Kufuor || Vice President, First Group
  9. Araba Sika Tobbin || Executive Dir, Tobinco
  10. Aretha A. Duku || MD, Ghana Union Assurance
  11. Ayesha Bedwei || Senior Partner, PWC
  12. Betty Elizabeth Zormelo || Executive Dir, Zormelo and Associates
  13. Boatemaa Duffour Barfour-Awuah || Executive Dir, Star Assurance Company Ltd.
  14. Carol Annang || MD, New Times Corporation
  15. Charlotte Lilly Baidoo || CEO, Women’s World Banking Ghana
  16. Christiana Ekaete Olaoye || MD, Energy Bank
  17. Claire Staal || Country Manager, Jovago.com
  18. Cynthia Lumor || Executive Dir, MTN Ghana Foundation
  19. Dorothy K. Gordon || Director General, AITI-KACE
  20. Dorothy L. Ametefe || CEO, First Atlantic Asset Management Co. Ltd
  21. Estelle Akofio-Sowah || Country Director, Google Ghana
  22. Florence Larbi || MD, Zoomlion Ghana Limited
  23. Francisca Ashietey-Odunton || Director General, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
  24. Freda Duplan || MD, Nestle Ghana
  25. Gifty Fiagbe-Alabi || CEO, Saham Life Insurance Ghana
  26. Glowen Kyei-Mensah || MD, Participatory Development Associates
  27. Jebet Amdany || MD, Scanad Ghana
  28. Jemima Oware || Registrar General, Registrar General Department
  29. Joyceline Coleman || Senior Partner, KPMG
  30. Karen Akiwumi Tanoh || Chairman, First Atlantic Bank
  31. Kay Kwao- Simmonds || MD, GIHOC Distilleries Company Ltd
  32. Liliana Biglou || Country Director, British Council
  33. Linda Osei Akoto || MD, NSIA Ghana Insurance Co Ltd
  34. Lucy Quist || MD, Airtel Ghana
  35. Lynda Odro || CEO, Hollard Ghana
  36. Maidie Arkutu || MD, Unilever Ghana Ltd.
  37. Marie Laure Akin Olugbade || Resident Representative, Africa Development Bank
  38. Mawuena Trebah || CEO, GIPC
  39. Mireille Hitti || Executive Dir, Duraplast
  40. Nana Serwah Arthur-Poku || Country Manager, MFS Africa
  41. Patience Akyianu || MD, Barclays Bank Ghana
  42. Petra Aba Asamoa || Head of Station, 3FM
  43. Roshi Motman || CEO, Tigo Ghana
  44. Sandra Abrokwa Owusu-Kyerematen || CEO, Tonaton Ghana
  45. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu || CEO, MASLOC
  46. Shadeh Olivia Van Esch || Country Director, Oxford Business Group
  47. Sheila Naah-Boamah || CEO, The Student Loan Trust Fund
  48. Susan Namondo Ngongi || Country Director, UNICEF Ghana
  49. Yolanda Zoleka Cuba || CEO, Vodafone Ghana
  50. Yvette Adounvo Atekpe || MD, IS Internet Solutions

WomanRising is passionate about equipping women to succeed particularly in business and generally in life through the provision of relevant information, capacity building through training and coaching, branding and productive networking support and entrepreneurship development.

For Inquiries email [email protected] or visit www.womanrising.org

General News

We need a new heart to have a new character
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img