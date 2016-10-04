WomanRising Marks 1 Year Anniversary with the Release of Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders In Ghana

WomanRising, Ghana’s leading network of Women Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders and a flagship project of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) has released another comprehensive & inspiring list of the Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders in Ghana following their earlier list of the 100 Most Outstanding Women Entrepreneurs in Ghana to mark a year anniversary of their launch.

The list, which is NOT a ranking; features 50 leading corporate women from various business sectors including but not limited to Banking, Investments, Media, Telecommunications, Insurance, Local and International NGOs. It is aimed at recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the development of the Ghanaian economy and inspiring the next generation of globally minded women business leaders.

In his statement, Ekow Mensah, the CEO of TANOE, expressed his excitement at the release of the list which he believes will serve as a catalyst for the rapid development of more women leaders in Corporate Ghana. With the tough competition women generally face in their quest to climb the corporate ladder and in their mission to transform businesses; it is refreshing and inspiring to know that these top 50 women against all odds have risen to the pinnacle of their careers serving as role models for other women; he added.

Below are the Top 50 Women Corporate Leaders in Ghana arranged alphabetically

Abiola Bawuah || MD, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Adjoa Kusiwaa Boateng || Country Manager, MicroEnsure Ghana Afia S. Zakiya || Country Representative, WaterAid Ghana Afua Boahemaa Owusu || Executive Dir, Star Microinsurance Akosua Duffuor || Executive Dir, uniCredit Amma Lartey || Country Director, Reach for Change-Ghana Angela kyerematen-Jimoh || Country Manager, IBM Ghana Angela Osei-Kufuor || Vice President, First Group Araba Sika Tobbin || Executive Dir, Tobinco Aretha A. Duku || MD, Ghana Union Assurance Ayesha Bedwei || Senior Partner, PWC Betty Elizabeth Zormelo || Executive Dir, Zormelo and Associates Boatemaa Duffour Barfour-Awuah || Executive Dir, Star Assurance Company Ltd. Carol Annang || MD, New Times Corporation Charlotte Lilly Baidoo || CEO, Women’s World Banking Ghana Christiana Ekaete Olaoye || MD, Energy Bank Claire Staal || Country Manager, Jovago.com Cynthia Lumor || Executive Dir, MTN Ghana Foundation Dorothy K. Gordon || Director General, AITI-KACE Dorothy L. Ametefe || CEO, First Atlantic Asset Management Co. Ltd Estelle Akofio-Sowah || Country Director, Google Ghana Florence Larbi || MD, Zoomlion Ghana Limited Francisca Ashietey-Odunton || Director General, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Freda Duplan || MD, Nestle Ghana Gifty Fiagbe-Alabi || CEO, Saham Life Insurance Ghana Glowen Kyei-Mensah || MD, Participatory Development Associates Jebet Amdany || MD, Scanad Ghana Jemima Oware || Registrar General, Registrar General Department Joyceline Coleman || Senior Partner, KPMG Karen Akiwumi Tanoh || Chairman, First Atlantic Bank Kay Kwao- Simmonds || MD, GIHOC Distilleries Company Ltd Liliana Biglou || Country Director, British Council Linda Osei Akoto || MD, NSIA Ghana Insurance Co Ltd Lucy Quist || MD, Airtel Ghana Lynda Odro || CEO, Hollard Ghana Maidie Arkutu || MD, Unilever Ghana Ltd. Marie Laure Akin Olugbade || Resident Representative, Africa Development Bank Mawuena Trebah || CEO, GIPC Mireille Hitti || Executive Dir, Duraplast Nana Serwah Arthur-Poku || Country Manager, MFS Africa Patience Akyianu || MD, Barclays Bank Ghana Petra Aba Asamoa || Head of Station, 3FM Roshi Motman || CEO, Tigo Ghana Sandra Abrokwa Owusu-Kyerematen || CEO, Tonaton Ghana Sedina Tamakloe Attionu || CEO, MASLOC Shadeh Olivia Van Esch || Country Director, Oxford Business Group Sheila Naah-Boamah || CEO, The Student Loan Trust Fund Susan Namondo Ngongi || Country Director, UNICEF Ghana Yolanda Zoleka Cuba || CEO, Vodafone Ghana Yvette Adounvo Atekpe || MD, IS Internet Solutions

WomanRising is passionate about equipping women to succeed particularly in business and generally in life through the provision of relevant information, capacity building through training and coaching, branding and productive networking support and entrepreneurship development.

For Inquiries email [email protected] or visit www.womanrising.org