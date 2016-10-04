Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 4 October 2016 14:23 CET

New Music: Laureche | God Bless Nigeria [@thereallaureche]

By SelahAfrik PR

Exceptional Worship Leader Laureche is out with a new single, a message for the nation as she celebrates her 56th Independence Day. The song titled "God Bless Nigeria" professes the good, and shines a beacon of hope in the face of the vicissitudes.

"God didn’t make a mistake by allowing me come as a Nigerian in the flesh! We are a great nation and truly there is hope for Nigeria because we are here….so today, we celebrate hope and possibilities!" -- Laureche

Laureche had released the beautiful video for her single "Wonderful Jehovah", after holding the "Miracle Worship Concert" on Easter Monday, last April. The concert also saw the release of her CD Compilation titled "Miracles Flow", a collection of the beautiful worship songs that were rendered at the concert. Prior to the concert, she released the uptempo tune that has enjoyed airplay and great reviews, "I Win".

2016 has been quite eventful for the delectable worship leader and as we enter into the year's final lap, Laureche adds one more feather to her hat with "God Bless Nigeria".

