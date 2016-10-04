You Are A Disgrace To Ghana Music - Sherry Boss Blasts Atom

Boss Nation rap icon, Sherry Boss has been boiling on social media for a while now and I am one of the few people, who believe these two rappers, Sherry Boss and Atom are not in good terms.

I cant remember the last time i heard a song by Sherry Boss without indirectly referring his punches to Atom. As to why this is happening between them, we are yet to find out.

However, few minutes ago on Facebook, the Akwadaa Bone rapper posted this and its clear the post is to Atom.

Azonto has given chance to untalented musicians become music stars. Sometimes I wonder, why every studio artiste call themselves a musician. Smh.. You came with just one hit song, yewokrom which is even a stolen content and instead of you to shut the f up, you go about talking trash to your fans and the media. Nonsense. Hey u call yourself a musician? Take off that tag cos u are a disgrace to gh if u claim that for yourself..

We doubt if Atom will be silent on this. Perhaps Sherry Boss should expect a reply from Atom.