Eze Returns With ‘Gbera’ Featuring Dammy Krane 

Popular Ghana-based Nigerian artiste, Prince Jonathan Eze Nwadinobi Okezie, known in the Ghanaian music scene as Eze, last Friday released his latest single titled 'Gbera' on the music market in Ghana and Nigeria.

The single, featuring Nigerian superstar Dammy on Davido’s music label, was produced by one of Ghana’s finest music producers, Mix Masta Garzy.

The Nigerian artiste who relocated to Ghana 17 years ago and has worked with a number of Ghanaian artistes like Shatta Wale, Tinny, Jupiter, Kaakie, Abrewanana, Kese and a host of others, disclosed that 'Gbera' was released last Friday, September 30 with its video directed by Catalyst.

The artiste told BEATWAVES that 'Gbera' is a Yoruba word meaning the desire to possess something unique.

Eze throughout his musical career has consistently demonstrated excellence and creativity and an uncanny ability to connect with his fans, a unique trait that has made him a household name in Ghana.

The artiste who is also an actor, music producer, songwriter and a music consultant, has played very important roles in the development of Ghanaian music and artiste management in Ghana.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Eze explained that his musical career has offered him the opportunity to visit and perform in a number of countries like Bahamas, Ivory Coast, Europe, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu