Female Legends In The Creative  Industry Honoured



The Minister of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, in collaboration with Values For Life (VFL), a non-profit organisation founded by actress and current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, has held an event dubbed 'A Night With Female Legends' to celebrate and honour some of the female legends in the creative art industry in Ghana.

Among the legends that were honoured at the event held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra include Asabea Cropper, Grace Omaboe, Grace Nortey, Awurama Badu, Efua Dorkeno, Naa Adjaley, Wilhelmina Mensah, Naa Amanua and many others.

The night for celebrating female legends was hosted by Naa Ashorkor and Gladys Owiredu, with performances from most of the honorees. Two Ghanaian female artistes, Becca and Elivava, also performed live at the event which attracted a large number of celebrities.

Madam Gomashie, speaking at the event, hinted that the event was long overdue, adding that Values For Life decided to host the event because unlike their male counterparts, little is often heard or seen from the female legends.

According to her, their hard work have gone unnoticed and unappreciated, but their toil have made some of them what they are today, adding that their lives are worth-emulating as they reap the harvest of toil today.

She said the programme would be a yearly event to be able to honour few more legends in the industry who have contributed immensely to the sector.

The deputy minister said there was the need to restrategise as practitioners to push the creative industry to become one of the best in the economic development of the country.