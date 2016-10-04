Dancehall boss, Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla has exclusively revealed in a recent interview that Eye Judah does not sound like him.

Speaking on one of the most listened radio stations in Ghana, Hitz FM, Stonebwoy decided to take the opportunity to clear the airwaves that his affiliate artiste Eye Judah sounds like him.

He said,

“I don’t think Eye Judah sounds like me,”

He further explained that people get inspirations from one other however from where he stands, he does not think him and Eye Judah sounds same.

“…Eye Judah is Eye Judah; he may get inspired and might want to throw his vibe in certain steeze. I believe he is in a maturing stage,” he said.

Eye Judah is one of the artistes that are affiliated to Burniton Music Group/BhimNation

Meanwhile Stonebwoy is currently promoting his upcoming peace concert slated for this month at Ashiaman.