New Music: Lady Pradah (@Ladypradahmusic) Kulu My Heart Ft Princess Mia (@Princessmiaseiv) (Prodby. Jodee Beatz)

LADY PRADAH ENTERTAINMENT HOUSE presents Lady Pradah a.k.a Her Royal Highness a Nigerian and UK Scotland based Pop singing sensation, song writer & highlife performer who hails from Warri in Nigeria.

Lady Pradah, also the CEO of the Lady Pradah Entertainment House came through on this awaited catching Jodee Beatz produced single titled “KULU MY HEART”, featuring beautiful charming fast rising singer Princess MIA, which promises to rock airwaves across Africa and Beyond.

Listen up, enjoy and share your thoughts below.

MP3 DOWNLOAD LINK:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/136174

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/q1c957i3au/Lady-Pradah-Ft-Princess-MIA-KULU-MY-HEART.mp3