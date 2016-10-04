Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 4 October 2016 14:23 CET

Music: Yungswagz @Yungswagzmusic - My Head (Prod. By Luminary Beatz)

By Lyrical4ces Dotcom

​RooftopVibez presents YUNGSWAGZ with a soft melodious tune - MY HEAD. The multi-talented artiste releases this to break the silence that abound since his last release - KUSH RIDDIM.

This one is going out to the ladies! Great tune, creative Lyrics and wonderful composition.

He teamed up with fast rising producer LUMINARY BEATZ to cook this special Number. Enjoy the sound and dont forget to hit Yungswagz up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YungswagzMusic [@YungswagzMusic]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yungswagzmusic [@YungswagzMusic]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/136154/by/jwykUcXU4U

DOWNLOAD LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/136154/yungswagz-my-head-prod-by-luminary-beatz

Audio Report

The 'Net is a waste of time, and that's exactly what's right about it.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img