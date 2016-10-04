Music: Yungswagz @Yungswagzmusic - My Head (Prod. By Luminary Beatz)

​RooftopVibez presents YUNGSWAGZ with a soft melodious tune - MY HEAD. The multi-talented artiste releases this to break the silence that abound since his last release - KUSH RIDDIM.

This one is going out to the ladies! Great tune, creative Lyrics and wonderful composition.

He teamed up with fast rising producer LUMINARY BEATZ to cook this special Number. Enjoy the sound and dont forget to hit Yungswagz up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YungswagzMusic [@YungswagzMusic]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yungswagzmusic [@YungswagzMusic]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/136154/by/jwykUcXU4U