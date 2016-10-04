From The UK To Ghana- Kay Dizzle Reaches The Stage Live With The ‘One Side Band’

Bustling and hustling his way through night clubs and other major Ghanaian entertainment stages in the UK, Kay Dizzle dashes to his homeland Ghana, to establish his music reputation as a contending force to stake his claim.

Straight from his first and major live band performance at the ‘Champions on Stage’ event which was recently held at Ron’s Place in Odorkor, Kay Dizzle decides to tell his new fans more “I moved back to Ghana to settle and start a life as this is where I was born and grew up.

“And also to try my best to integrate into the industry here and grow as a person and as an artist. I have been through a lot of experiences both good and bad in almost all aspects of my life and learnt a lot too, since I returned.”

Finding one’s feet in any given industry does come with its ups and downs not forgetting other challenges, in his case, he said: “To be honest, it has been a very rocky journey, through which I have learnt a lot of things and met a lot of people who have all added something to my understanding of the industry.

“It has also helped me to finally find my own sound as those who have been following my music journey can tell I have dabbled with quite a few genres of music and now I have settled on my own unique style.”

Some things could be compared while others cannot just be compared. As to how he sees the difference between the music industry in the UK and that of Ghana, Kay Dizzle explains “They are two very different scenes. In the UK you have a lot of set up structures that help make it easier for a musician to move far.

“Disc Jockeys will willingly play your music as well especially in the Ghanaian community, and the fans are also very into the Ghanaian artists over there. Because that’s all they have and it’s very easy to build a large following.

“In Ghana however, it’s totally different as there are barely any laid down structures or system to make it as a musician, DJ, or music industry person. Because of this, there is a lot of hustling to be done in the motherland where comparison would be rather impossible to that of the UK, as there are millions more musicians trying to make it through the few limited resources.

“Therefore in the UK you could be an averagely talented musician and still manage to get some leverage whiles over here you could be the most talented person and still be unknown.

“Being a musician in Ghana entails so much more than just making music and putting it out for consumption.”

Having gotten used to performing alone and by the usual mimicking on the mic concept, and for someone who is singing with a live band for the very first time, one would have thought the challenges would have been major “My first live band performance was quite some few days ago at the ‘Champions on Stage’ event and I performed with a very good band called the ‘One Side Band’.

“They invited me to be on the show and I was really excited because I was going to learn something new. We had a couple of rehearsal sessions before the show itself.

“Honestly I was very nervous until I actually started the performance and realised I have to just go all out and enjoy myself whiles also making the crowd enjoy themselves too.

“It ended up being one of my favourite performances so far. It went really well and I am very thankful that it did. I managed to grab the crowd’s interest and the vibe was really good from start to finish.

“All the rehearsal was worth it. I feel like if I rehearse more with live bands I could be a very strong performer of live music. It was really good thanks to God.”

One would have thought that a young man with such a talent would have been spotted by industry personalities or some record labels by now “Well at the moment I am an unsigned artist and in Ghana it is not easy to make it without the support, but I am committed to doing whatever it is in my power to project my music out there.”

Being in the music mood at the moment, he has more stuff up his lyrical sleeves “Moving forward, I plan to release an album very soon and I have already started working on that project. I plan to shoot some videos and do some promotions as well as I can with my team.

“I also plan to organise some few music shows in my home community Dansoman and God willing, I will be able to give back to my community and the country as a whole, through my music, by moving to the next level of my journey as I plan to conquer the country, Africa and the world at large.”