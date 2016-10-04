First Lady Mrs Lordina Mahama Visits Jagger Pee

Ghana’s First Lady,Mrs Lordina Mahama has visited Veteran actor Jagger Pee at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Jagger Pee who had battled with an enlarged heart underwent a successful open-heart surgery at the cardiothoracic centre at the hospital on Monday September 25,2016

The first lady ,Mrs Lordina Mahama who had earlier on promised to visit Jagger Pee immediately she arrived from a campaign trip fulfilled her promise to see and spend time with the actor on Thursday ,September,29,2016 when she arrived in Accra.

During her visit to the actor,Mrs Mahama was accompanied by the Minister of Tourism ,Culture and Creative Arts,Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare .

The first lady then presented a cheque of an unspecified amount to the ailing Jagger Pee who is currently responding to treatment.

Wife of the veteran actor,Beatrice Nkansah received the cheque on behalf of Jagger Pee in the presence of Dr.Siribour who successfully performed the surgical operation.

Mrs Mahama,used the occasion to also thank Dr. Siribour and his team for performing the surgical operation on Jagger Pee successfully.





