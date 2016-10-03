Inusah Fuseini Blasted For Allegedly Dolling Out Ghc150K To Shatta Wale

Some outraged voters in the Tamale central constituency of the Northern Region, have condemned their Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini, for allegedly dolling out Ghc150, 000 to dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, to perform at his campaign launch in Tamale.

Shatta Wale performed alongside northern hit maker, Fancy Gadam and other local artistes, to a large crowd at the Tamale Jubilee Park.

It emerged that Shatta Wale received Ghc150, 000 for the performance that lasted about 30 minutes.

According to Citi News sources, the artiste, had requested to be paid Ghc200,000 cedis, whiles the MP was only ready to pay Ghc80,000. In the end, he only agreed to perform for Ghc150,000.

This among other issues, angered a vigilante group, affiliated with the NDC in Tamale, Aluta Boys, to seize one of the MP's campaign vehicles with registration number GN3625-14.

Some voters in the Tamale central constituency in a Citi News interview condemned the Roads and Highways Minister for allegedly wasting that amount of money on the musician, considering the endemic poverty in that part of the country.

Mustapha Alidu, a constituent, asked, “How can you just take 1.5 billion old cedis to go and look for a southerner to perform at your campaign launch meanwhile he is not in your constituency?”

“When you take 1.5 billion old cedis to your constituency and share it among especially those who cannot afford a daily meal, they will thank God.”

Mustapha Alidu commended the Aluta Boys for their action saying, “Honestly we have to chase for at least ten of their cars and seize them because what they have done we can't buy it.”

Another person who identified himself as Yaa-Lana queried, “How can you pay 1.5 billion old cedis to an artiste to just come and perform when in your constituency there are so many untouched issues.”

“I mean these politicians are really taking us for granted and we the youth in Tamale central are very angry with this thing.”

“Indeed, if this 1.5 billion old cedis you were going to share it among musicians in the north, you can imagine what is going to happen to the northern music industry, we are ashamed of him.”

I don't regret splashing money on musician –Inusah Fuseini

It would be recalled that the Tamale central MP was spotted in a similar fashion splashing money on a Tamale-based local artiste, Dong Sigli, at the executive launch of his Wumpini album in Tamale.

The video, which went virile on social media, attracted condemnations, though Inusah Fuseini explained his action was meant to promote northern artistes.

Several attempts to get Inusah Fuseini and his campaign team to react to the latest allegation, have proved futile.

-citifmonline