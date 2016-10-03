Stonebwoy Wins The ‘Most Promising Artiste’ At IRAWMA

Ghana’s very own dancehall maestro, Stonebwoy has just won the ‘Most Promising Artiste’ at the just ended IRAWMA – International Reggae And World Music Awards.

The joyous Stonebwoy who could not hide his excitement quickly run to his Facebook page to pride thisachievement with his fans.

Stonebwoy was one of the few Ghanaian Dancehall artistes who were nominated for this year edition of the Awards event and this win means a lot to him and his fans.

The award scheme, which seeks to acknowledge and honour the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes, including: songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians saw a total of 160 nominations including Shatta Wale.

In his Facebook message, Stonebwoy expressed his profound gratitude to his ardent fans who actually voted for him to win in his nominated category.

This is what he said

“Thanks to all who voted! We WON the Most Promising Artiste At the just ended IRAWMA (internationalReggaeAndWorldMusicAwards)”





