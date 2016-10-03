M.anifest To GIJ Management: Focus On Teaching Critical Thinking Instead Of “Distractions”

Ghanaian rapper and song writer, M.anifest has responded to a recent directive by Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah that students should desist from wearing miniskirts and shorts to lectures or face sanctions.

M.anifest, who was a guest on the most influential celebrity and lifestyle show in Ghana, Celebrity Fanzone on Viasat1 last Saturday disagreed with the position taken by the management of Ghana Institute of Journalism and insisted that the focus should be on teaching their students to be critical thinkers.

“I think what we need to be doing is encouraging critical thinking in schools, you know search for knowledge being able to do all these other things. These other things are distractions and honestly this is how I feel about it,” the rapper stated.

Dr. Wilberforce Dzisah at the matriculation ceremony for the 2016/2017 year group last week stated that management of GIJ is prepared to sanction students who violated the miniskirt ban arguing that the primary aim of the students was to focus on their studies.

‘Management will apply sanctions with regards to any violations of these directives,” Dr. Dzisah cautioned.

M.anifest however, revealing that he had little information regarding the directive by the GIJ management went ahead to describe the miniskirt issue as ‘distractions’ from what actually needs to be happening.

“A lot of these things are often distractions from what actually needs to happen. If you are seated in class and you are looking around for mini-skirts, then there is a problem with you,” the Godmc rapper stressed.

It is still unclear how the Student Representative Council of GIJ is going to respond to the new directive by the management of their institution.

