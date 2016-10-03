Highlife Songstress Sista Afia Drops Hottest Tune ‘Kofi’
After releasing the hit track 'YiWani', which featured Kofi Kinaata, Ghana's sensational high life songstress, Sista Afia under Streamline Records, is here again with yet another banger.
She calls this new single 'Kofi', which also featured Takoradi-based emerging Fante music talent, Afedzi Perry.
The song was produced by one of Ghana's most celebrated sound engineer, WillisBeatz
At the sound of Sista Afia's Kofi, one is definitely tempted to dance to the rhythm and it appears there is no doubt that Ghanaians and music fans have been offered something big to dance to.
Sista Afia has other songs to her credit, notable among them are 'Kro Kro No' alongside Bisa K. Dei, Are You Ready and then recently YiWani.
Catch a feel of this track by listening or downloading directly from here.
