MUSIGA To Hold Last Peace Walk In Accra

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will on Friday, October 7, hold a peace walk dubbed 'Using Music for National Cohesion During Election 2016' in Accra to promote peace.

The Accra peace walk which was originally scheduled for September 30 but had to be postponed to October 7, will start from the National Theatre at 8:00am and go through some principal streets in the city before ending with a durbar at the Afua Sutherland Park.

A number association and groups which include churches, keep fit groups, schools and members of the Union of Informal Workers Association (UNIWA) as well as other creative industry practitioners have been invited to join the walk to propagate the message of peace.

MUSIGA has been on a STAR-Ghana-sponsored crusade to promote peaceful campaign and voting at the next general elections. The first peace walk came off in Tamale on June 7.

In addition to the nationwide peace walk, MUSIGA will also hold a major peace concert in all the regional capitals to promote peace among Ghanaians as the December 7 general elections draw closer.

The peace concert which will witness performances from some seasoned musicians who will all give messages of peace to the audience is also expected to draw a wide array of audience who will be entertained and educated on peace.

The first one was held in Sunyani on Saturday, September 23 and it featured several stars from the region, including CST Amankwa, Dada Thick, Ama Grace, Obaapa Francisca, Paradise Singers and Monica Awuah. Popular hiplife artiste, Tic Tac, headlined the show.

The MUSIGA Peace Concert train moves to the Tamale Jubilee Park on October 15 and Accra on December 3.

By George Clifford Owusu