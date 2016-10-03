Edem To Be Honoured At The 3G Awards In New York

One of Ghana's favourite hiplife artistes, Edem Hotor, known in the hiplife music scene as Edem, will be honoured at the sixth edition of 3G Awards in New York.

Edem has performed on a number of platforms alongside award-winning local and international artistes, ever since he joined the music industry.

Based on his achievements and track record, the organisers of the 3G Awards have nominated him for an award at this year's awards ceremony slated for Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the Inspirational Gospel Assembly (IGA) Banquet Hall, 1211 Brook Ave, Bronx, New York, USA.

Edem in 2006 released his first radio hit single 'Witine Woshi' (We Came & They Ran).

That same year, Edem became a member of The Last Two Entertainment Group, headed by Hammer of The Last Two .

Edem in 2009 released another hit single titled 'Bougez' which received airplay across the country.

His first album featured artistes such as Tinny, Kwaw Kesse, Sarkodie, Obour, Asem, K. K. Fosu, Tuba, Samini, Jayso, Trigmatic, E.L and Gemini.

Edem has won a number of awards such as the Best International Act-Africa at 2015 Black Canadian Awards, 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Album of the Year, Books & Rhymes Album, Afro-pop Song of The Year with 'Koene' and Video of the Year with 'The One' video featuring Sway U K.

Edem topped the 2014 4syte TV Music Video Awards with three awards for Best Directed, Best Photography and Most Outstanding Video for 'The One', featuring Sway UK, directed by Gyo Gyimah. Edem earned seven nominations at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards.

By George Clifford Owusu