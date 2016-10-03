Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 3 October 2016 13:41 CET

Edem To Be Honoured At The 3G Awards In New York

By Daily Guide

One of Ghana's favourite hiplife artistes, Edem Hotor, known in the hiplife music scene as Edem, will be honoured at the sixth edition of 3G Awards in New York.

Edem has performed on a number of platforms alongside award-winning local and international artistes, ever since he joined the music industry.

Based on his achievements and track record, the organisers of the 3G Awards have nominated him for an award at this year's awards ceremony slated for Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the Inspirational Gospel Assembly (IGA) Banquet Hall, 1211 Brook Ave, Bronx, New York, USA.

Edem in 2006 released his first radio hit single 'Witine Woshi' (We Came & They Ran).

That same year, Edem became a member of The Last Two Entertainment Group, headed by Hammer of The Last Two .

Edem in 2009 released another hit single titled 'Bougez' which received airplay across the country.

His first album featured artistes such as Tinny, Kwaw Kesse, Sarkodie, Obour, Asem, K. K. Fosu, Tuba, Samini, Jayso, Trigmatic, E.L and Gemini.

Edem has won a number of awards such as the Best International Act-Africa at 2015 Black Canadian Awards, 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Album of the Year, Books & Rhymes Album,  Afro-pop  Song of The Year with 'Koene' and Video of the Year with 'The One' video featuring  Sway U K.

Edem topped the 2014 4syte TV Music Video Awards with three awards for Best Directed, Best Photography and Most Outstanding Video for 'The One', featuring Sway UK, directed by Gyo Gyimah.  Edem earned seven nominations at the 2010 Ghana Music Awards.

By George Clifford Owusu

General News

A man is not measured where he stands during moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of difficulties, challenge and controversy.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img