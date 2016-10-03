Award-winning dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has said meeting and sharing the same stage with American music star Trey Songz at this year's Coke Studio Africa Season 4 is a dream come true.

Explaining how privileged he feels with such big opportunity in an interview with Pluzz FM, the 'Baafira' hitmaker added, “It's the dream of other artistes to get to such platform and this has come to reality for me.”

“For me as an artiste, this is an enviable position right now for me. I do give thank God…,” he said.

Tremaine Aldon Neverson, better-known as Trey Songz or Trigga Trey, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor from Virginia. He is popular for his song 'Na Na', 'Slow Motion' and others.

For the final episode of Coke Studio Africa 4, Trey Songz will record a song and stage live music performances with Nyashinski (Kenya), Vanessa MDEE (Tanzania), Rema Namakula (Uganda), Neyma (Mozambique), Serge Beynaud (DRC), Lij Michael (Ethiopia), Patoranking (Nigeria) and Stonebwoy (Ghana).

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive show seeking to bring together and showcase the diversity of African musical talent.

The season 4 includes artistes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Togo, Ghana, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.