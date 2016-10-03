BSIFF signs new deal with distribution company Mobilefliks

The Black Star International Film Festival has signed a deal with film agency and distribution company, Mobilefliks.

The deal is aimed at opening up opportunities for films entering the Film Festival, as a development to synchronise with BSIFF's focus on the 'Business of Film.'

The Executive Director of BSIFF, Juliet Asante, said that with the deal, filmmakers can now meet with distribution companies.

“When I attend a film festival as a filmmaker, I don't just do it for fun, I am keen on getting distribution interest in my film – for me, that is a clear goal when I adopt the strategy of attending film festivals as part of my film marketing or distribution plan. This is one of the differentiation of the Black Star International Film Festival on the continent.”

“Filmmakers can look forward to either meeting distributors personally or getting their films viewed by distribution companies with the hope that your film may be picked up.”

Mobilefliks works with some key film distribution companies in the world, as well as some airlines and telecommunication companies to distribute content. It was also a sponsor of the BSIFF 2016.

About BSIFF

The Black Star International Film Festival is a film forum, advocacy platform and a bridge between the local and international film industry with a focus on the business of film.

It was launched in Accra in February 2016, with the festival taking place in August.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana