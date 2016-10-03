Cwesi Oteng Relases New Singles

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel music artiste, Cwesi Oteng, has released two brand new singles, ‘Blessed Be’ and ‘Miracle Worker’, off Anthems, his upcoming joint-album with his group, Flo’Riva Inc. The two singles having been released within a space of a week hints at something grand to come.

The prolific songwriter was away from mainstream attention for some time to set up his productions company, Kwesi Oteng Productions, guide his group, Flo’Riva Inc., to their debut single release, Yahweh, and has been writing and recording songs for his long-awaited third solo project. He dropped a mellow reggae classic, Love (Breaking News), a bonus song off the solo album mid this year alluding the album to be finally ready for release only for fans to welcome the news of a joint-album Anthems, with Flo’Riva, also in the works via the online release of the first single, ‘He Changeth Not’.

“Anthems is a collection of short, simple but anointed songs God gave us during the long process of putting together the latter part of my upcoming third solo album. The songs came as short choruses and so we decided to keep the composition and production as simple as possible and make them easy-to-sing along songs for everyone, from kids to the elderly as well as churches and families.

They are songs for congregational worship time and for personal prayer and devotion time. The Anthems album will essentially be a live experience recording when ready but we felt ‘Blessed Be’, Miracle Worker’ and ‘He Changeth Not’ needed to be out now to bless lives and set the pace for what is to come hence the free release,” Cwesi revealed.

‘Blessed Be’ and ‘Miracle Worker’ have their roots in Psalms 77, 113 and 126. They relate the power in Jesus’ name when called upon and attest to the miraculous provisions of God. Miracles remind us that God does not depend on the elements of nature or man’s abilities in order to do the impossible.

“It is my prayer that anyone in need of the move or touch of God in any particular is empowered with faith to receive that needed miracle even as one listens to ‘Miracle Worker’ and may hearts be filled with gratitude when ‘Blessed Be’ is played,” Cwesi concluded.









**Download/Stream Link: https://soundcloud.com/cwesi-oteng-official