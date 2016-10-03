Sarkodie @sarkodie Becomes The First Ghanaian Musician To Hit 1 Million Followers On Instagram

Ghana’s most influential rapper Sarkodie has today, Sunday become the first Ghana musician to hits one million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

With much joy and excitements, the rapper quickly took to his page to share the good news with his ardent fans.

This news definitely going to become a topic of discussion in the coming weeks on most entertainment platforms in Ghana because Sarkodie has always being setting records since he joined social media platforms.

He also has the highest followership on Twitter and Facebook as a musician.

Congratulations to Sarkodie for his hard works.

BY BLAY GH OF KONKONSAGH.BIZ