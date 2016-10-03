Chief of Kunsu To Attend The 6th Annual 3G Awards In NY

Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, the Chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District has confirmed attending the 3G Awards Gala Night. The traditional ruler's vision is to promote and enhance education to his people, set up a Police station as well as establishing a clinic. He is also married to Kumawood movie star; Mercy Asiedu. Nana Duah joins his dear wife who is going to be honored at the Gala night in NY. Nana Duah is officially welcome to the Big Apple and wishing him a successful journey.

The Awards ceremony is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities. It will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2016 at the IGA (Inspirational Gospel Assembly) Banquet Hall, 1211 Brook Ave, Bronx, New York, USA.

It is produced by 3G Media Inc (http://www.3gmdiaonline.com), an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora. To be hosted by Abraham Kwaku Lincoln aka; MC:Papa Linc who has his new show on; Highliferadio.com, every Wednesday; 3pm. Co-Host is;Kumawood Actor Benard Aduse-Poku also has his entertainment show on jerseyghradio.com, every Saturday. Red Carpet will be hosted by Philly based Ghanaian MC and Radio Presenter, Lady Gee of Amansan Fm UK.

Among the organizations supporting are; The Permanent Missions of Ghana NY, National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Kumasi Charity Foundation and Salinko Help The Needy Foundation. Sponsors; Joy Industries GH Ltd, Prestige Travel and Tours, KTA Mobile USA; Alomocalls.com, Anokyekrom Restaurant, Nyamekye African Market, Malata African Market, NY.

Past honorees of the 3G Awards Gala have included; King Odaifio Wellentsi III, Nii Botwe Laryea II, Boxing Legend; Michael Spinks, New York Senator Hassell-Thompson, Movie star; Roselyn Ngissah, Hon Kennedy Ohene-Agyapong, MP, Tommy Smythe, ESPN’s Sports Presenter/Analyst; Tiffany, Shatta Wale, Kwaw Kesse, SmiffNWessun, Boxing legend, Azuma Nelson; Dr. Akwasi Appiah; The Black Stars’ Captain, Asamoah Gyan; and Ghana soccer legends, Rev. Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, and Kuuku Dadzie and many others.

