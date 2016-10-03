Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 3 October 2016 00:39 CET

Sarkodie Sets Record, Hits One Million Followers on Instagram

Source: www.fredericknoamesi.com

Ghana’s most influential rapper Sarkodie has today, Sunday become the first Ghanaian musician to hits one million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

With much joy and excitements, the rapper quickly took to his page to share the good news with his ardent fans.

This news definitely going to become a topic of discussion in the coming weeks on most entertainmentplatforms in Ghana because Sarkodie has always being setting records since he joined social media platforms.

He also has the highest followership on Twitter and Facebook as a musician.

Congratulations to Sarkodie for his hard works.

General News

Try to look for God and have humanity in your life than to be chasing the wind on earth and end in hell.Lets change and love one-another to have place in heaven.
By: Odewale Lambert
