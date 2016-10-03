Tourism Ministry To Release Another Batch Of Cars To Stars

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Mrs.Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) would in no time under its Vehicle Hire Purchase Scheme, distribute another batch of Cheverlot and Fiat saloon cars to members of the creative arts industry who wants to own their cars.

The scheme is targeted at empowering members , especially the key personalities , who belongs to the Ghana Actors Guild and other vibrant unions to own their vehicles after paying the loan facility within a certain period.

Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare , disclosed this to the media after he paid a working visit to Kumasi to inspects the office space for the creative arts centre on Wednesday .

She expressed the hope that the roll out of the scheme would gradually help in facing out some of the challenges in the creative arts industry . Section of the industry players have already received theirs including the Ashanti Regional Chairman of Ghana Actors Guild Bill Asamoah, Wayoosi,Michael Afrane, Sylvester Agyapong, Martha Joyce Arthur, Sarby Debrah, Nana Ampadu, Tagoe Sisters, Asare Bediako, Honey Frimpong Naana Hayford Domfeh, Efo James Mensah among others. It will be recalled that, the President of Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kufour aka Obour first initiated this policy a year ago which allowed many entertainers in the capital city to acquire cars from the MASLOC on a loan.





