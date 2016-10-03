Listen Up - Shaike Munzoo Ft B Bone - Future (Prod By Phredxter)

Rap music in Ghana keeps getting tougher. Brand new hip hop song from Shaike Munzoo titled Future..

He features B Bone on this Phredxter sound produced project.

Dedicated for the youth, Future is a song that advices and motivates.

Shaike Munzoo has promised to stay in the music industry for long and this one here is just a snippet of the fun he has for music lovers..

DIRECT LINK--->

http://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/future