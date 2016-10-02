Kumawood’s popular comedian and actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin slang “I can’t think far, I can’t think madness” has become a viral phrase in the country with politicians and even President Mahama using that expression.

However, Nii Ayite Hammond, Head of production for Charter House has slated the many literate Ghanaians who at the least opportunity jumps to use the wrong phrase.

“An illiterate or semi illiterate in one of his presentations uses “I can’t think far” and has now become the lingua for the literate, shaking my head”, he wrote on his Facebook page on August 24, 2016.

Explaining why he said that in an interview with Sammy Flex on AM Pluzz, the board chairman for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, said he’s worried with constant usage of the wrong phrase and fears children might start writing that during exams.

When quizzed by the host if his post wasn’t a derogatory remarks on Lilwin, Mr Ayite Hammond disagreed and argued that his post was not directed to Lilwin but to those who call themselves literates in the society.

Nii explained that, if the “literate who are supposed to correct him are constantly using the wrong phrase “I don’t think far”, it becomes a norm and everybody uses it. Our kids end up using it even when they are writing exams”.

When told to educate the public on the write way of using it, he told the host to call him later since he was put on the spot and couldn’t do that.

“What should be the correct way of saying what?…, You put me on the spot and don’t know what to say. If you call me later I will tell you”, he told Sammy Flex.

Lilwin has however released many singles featuring Mzvee, Medikal, Strongman and others on his slang “I Can’t Think Far”.