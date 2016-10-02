Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 2 October 2016

Shatta Wale Performs For NDC

By Daily Guide
Shatta Wale performing at the event
Shatta Wale performing at the event

Controversial Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been spotted performing for NDC supporters in the Northern region.

The 'Mahama paper' hitmaker reportedly performed at the campaign launch of Lands and Forestry minister Inusah Fuseini at Tamale Saturday.

This is the first time the 'chop kiss' singer is performing at a campaign rally this year.

His management has consistently denied that the 'Mahama paper' song was made for the NDC even though the party has consistently played it at their outdoor events in recent times.

He told the BBC that the song was motivated by President Mahama's missing speech incident during an ECOWAS program in Accra.

“I didn't do that song for a political purpose, I wrote it out of love. I didn't do it because of my President. One day I was watching TV and the president was speaking at the Conference Center and he was like 'where is my page 13, I can't find it,' and I was like Mahama too why, where is his speech”.

